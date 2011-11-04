CANADA STOCKS-TSX set for lower open on soft Canada, U.S. data

Nov 4 Toronto's main stock index looked set to
open slightly lower on Friday after Canadian and U.S. jobs
growth came in lower than forecast.
Unexpected job losses in October pushed Canada's
unemployment rate higher, confirming expectations the economy
is weakening and interest rate increases are off the radar.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a lower
open.
* The Canadian dollar dropped more than a cent after
Canadian employment plunged in October, bucking expectations
for a gain in jobs and boosting the chances of an eventual Bank
of Canada interest rate cut.
* U.S. stock index futures briefly turned positive after
Labor Department data showed employment rose less than expected
in October, though the jobless rate dropped, hinting at some
improvement in the jobs picture.
* European shares drifted higher in choppy trade as signs
Greece would seek political consensus on a new aid package and
dump a referendum helped cap some fears of an imminent default,
although the outcome remains uncertain.
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global
commodities benchmark, rose 0.25 percent in early trade.
* Brent crude extended gains for a second day to above $111
a barrel as Greece dropped plans to hold a referendum on a
European Union bailout, easing worries of a disorderly default.
[O/R]
* Gold ticked lower after rising more than 1 percent in the
previous session, but prices held near their highest in six
weeks due to the uncertainty surrounding the euro zone debt
crisis and the prospect of a Greek exit from the euro.
* Copper rose more 1 percent as market sentiment improved
as Greece dropped plans to hold a referendum on a bailout
package, easing imminent worries over a disorderly default.
[MET/L]
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Bonavista Energy Corp. (BNP.TO): The company posted a
higher quarterly profit helped by higher average production,
and forecast a moderate rise in production for next year.
* Uranium One UUU.TO The company on Thursday boosted the
official resource at its Mkuju River uranium project in
Tanzania by 42 percent. The total measured and indicated
resource rose to 93.3 million pounds of contained uranium.
* Russel Metals (RUS.TO): The company posted higher
quarterly profit, helped by growing demand in its metals
* Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO): The company, which rents out
oilfield instruments, more than doubled its profit, driven by a
drilling boom in North America, and raised its half-yearly
* Flint Energy Services FES.TO: The oilfield service
company posted a higher quarterly profit, helped by more
drilling activity in Canada and the U.S., but forecast a
moderate rise in drilling on global economic uncertainty.
* GMP Capital Inc (GMP.TO): The company reported a
quarterly loss, hurt by a weak performance at its capital
* Air Canada ACa.TO ACb.TO: The airline reported a 12
percent drop in third-quarter operating income, hurt by higher
fuel prices. [ID:nL4E7M417P] Separately, it flew slightly
emptier planes in October, data showed on Thursday, as capacity
increase outflanked a rise in demand. [ID:nN1E7A227J]
* Mercer International MRIu.TO: The company posted lower
quarterly results, hurt by weak pulp prices and a fall in pulp
output due to unplanned maintenance downtime at a mill.
* DragonWave Inc. (DWI.TO): The telecom equipment maker
said it will buy Nokia Siemens microwave transport business for
10 million euros in cash to expand its existing microwave
* Primero Mining (P.TO): The gold miner posted a
third-quarter profit, helped by strong gold and silver prices.
* Heroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO): The aerospace and industrial
products maker posted a 78 percent rise in quarterly profit,
partly helped by higher sales in its industrial business.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Alamos Gold Inc (AGI.TO) rating cut to sector performer
from sector outperformer at CIBC
* BCE (BCE.TO) rating cut to neutral from outperform on
valuation at Macquarie; price target raised to C$40 from C$39
at National Bank
* Bonavista Energy (BNP.TO) price target cut to C$29 from
C$30 at National Bank
* Calloway REIT CWT_u.TO price target raised to C$28 from
C$27.50 at National Bank
* Canmarc REIT CMQ_u.TO price target raised to C$14.15
from C$14 at National Bank
* Dorel Industries Inc (DIIb.TO) price target cut to C$26
from C$28 at National Bank
* International Forest Products IFPa.TO price target cut
to C$7 from C$7.25 at Salman Partners
* Inter Pipeline Fund IPL_u.TO price target raised to
C$17 from C$15.50 at National Bank
* North American Energy Partners Inc (NOA.TO) price target
raised to C$8 from C$7.50 at CIBC
* Manitoba Telecom Services Inc (MBT.TO) price target cut
to C$33 from C$34 at CIBC
* PHX Energy Services Corp (PHX.TO) price target cut to
C$13 from C$13.50 at RBC; price target raised to C$12.50 from
C$11.00 at CIBC
* Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO) price target cut to C$25 from
C$26 at National Bank
($1= $1.02 Canadian)
