CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower on Italian debt worries

Nov 9 Toronto's main stock index looked set to
open lower on Wednesday, hurt by weaker commodity prices as
doubts about Italy's ability to tackle its debt problems
persisted even after Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi pledged
to resign.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a lower
open.
* U.S. stock index futures tumbled as a spike in Italian
bond yields sparked fears the country will need a bailout,
ratcheting up the region's debt crisis to another level. [.N]
* European stocks were lower at midday as mounting concerns
over Italy's debt kept investors on edge, following an early
rally sparked by Berlusconi's pledge to step down as Italy's
prime minister.[.EU]
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global
commodities benchmark, fell 0.67 percent in early trade.
* Brent crude fell over $1, pressured by European debt
worries as the cost of Italian bonds reached dangerously high
levels. [O/R]
* Gold edged higher on persistent doubts about Italy's
ability to tackle its debt crisis as political uncertainty and
soaring Italian bond yields prompted caution among investors.
[GOL/]
* Copper fell to an almost a one-week low. [MET/L]
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Enbridge Inc.(ENB.TO): The pipeline operator's
third-quarter profit fell on derivative losses, the company
said. It earned C$4 million ($3.9 million), or 1 Canadian cent
a share, down from C$157 million, or 21 Canadian cent a share,
a year ago. [ID:nL4E7M92GK]
* Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO): The oil and gas producer
forecast a 12 percent rise in its oil sands production in 2012
and expects to spend about C$3.6 billion towards growth
projects in the coming year. [ID:nL4E7M909A]
* Silver Wheaton Corp. (SLW.TO): The company reported a 96
percent jump in third-quarter profit, driven by strong silver
prices, and the company tripled its dividend for the current
quarter. [ID:nL4E7M92BS]
* First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO): The miner lowered its
full-year production outlook to reflect a dip in quarterly
production, even as higher gold and copper prices enabled the
miner to post a third-quarter profit. [ID:nL4E7M83WT]
* Wi-Lan Inc. (WIN.TO): The patent licensing firm swung to
a third-quarter profit, as it signed more licence agreements
and saw a drop in litigation costs. [ID:nL4E7M92BY]
* ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.(ATA.TO): The
company's second-quarter profit almost doubled, helped by
acquisitions that boosted revenue at its transportation
business. [ID:nL4E7M9294]
* TransGlobe Energy Corp.(TGL.TO): The company's quarterly
profit rose nearly three-fold, helped by higher production and
strong Brent oil prices, but the Canadian oil and gas company
cut its full-year production forecast. [ID:nL4E7M9287]
* Quebecor Inc. (QBRa.TO): The newspaper publisher and
communications company's third-quarter profit fell 69 percent,
hurt mainly by a charge related to its move towards a new
accounting method and higher costs. [ID:nL4E7M929M]
* Timmins Gold Corp. (TMM.TO): The miner swung to a
second-quarter profit as it sold more gold at higher prices.
[ID:nL4E7M92C9]
* Crocotta Energy Inc. CTA.TO: The company swung to a
third-quarter profit helped by rise in oil and natural gas
production and said it expects to exit the year with higher
production than expected.[ID:nL4E7M9290]
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters. [RCH/CA]
* Aecon (ARE.TO) rating raised to sector outperform from
sector perform at CIBC
* Canadian Energy Services (CEU.TO) price target raised to
C$14.25 from C$13 at National Bank
* CAP REIT (CAR_u.TO) price target raised to C$22.25 from
C$21 at National Bank Financial; price target raised to C$22
from C$21 at CIBC
* Enbridge Income Fund (ENF.TO) rating cut to sector
perform from outperform at National Bank Financial
* Foraco (FAR.TO) price target raised to C$4 from C$3.50 at
CIBC
* Grande Cache Coal GCE.TO rating cut to sector
underperform from sector perform at CIBC
* MDA (MDA.TO) coverage started with outperform rating;
price target of C$55 at National Bank Financial
* Minefinders MFL.TO rating cut to sector underperform
from sector perform at CIBC
* Thompson Creek Metals Co TCM.TO price target cut to $13
from $14 at CIBC
* Tourmaline Oil (TOU.TO) price target raised to C$45.50
from C$40.50 at National Bank Financial
* UNI Select Inc (UNS.TO) price target cut to C$32 from
C$33 at National Bank Financial
* Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) price target raised to C$52.50
from C$50 at CIBC
($1= $1.02 Canadian)
