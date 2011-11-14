CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower on Europe concerns, commodities

Nov 14 Toronto's main stock index looked set to open lower on Monday amid doubts that the euro zone can contain its debt crisis despite new governments in Italy and Greece.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a lower open.

* U.S. stock index futures fell after strong gains going into the weekend and as Italy and Greece rushed to form technocrat-led governments to stave of the euro zone debt crisis. [.N]

* European shares extended losses after an auction of up to 3 billion euros ($4.1 billion) of five-year Italian bonds failed to provide relief during a choppy session. [.EU]

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global commodities benchmark, fell 0.31 percent in early trade.

* Crude oil futures fell more than $1 a barrel after data showed euro zone industrial output was contracting, suggesting a possible regional recession. [O/R]

* Gold came under pressure as the euro fell against the dollar which fell after initial optimism over the ability of Italy and Greece to tackle their debt burdens faded. [GOL/]

* Copper rallied as demand prospects brightened amid news that Italy and Greece have appointed new leaders charged with implementing austerity measures. [MET/L]

CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

* Bombardier BBDd.TO: The aircraft maker is intensifying its focus on emerging markets for its crucial new C-series of jets, executives said on Sunday. [ID:nL5E7MD07S]

* Power Financial Corp. (PWF.TO): Resilience in the insurance and mutual-fund subsidiaries in a period of volatile markets pushed up its quarterly profit and that of its parent Power Corp (POW.TO), results on Friday showed. [ID:nN1E7AA0T5]

* Twin Butte Energy Ltd. TBE.TO: The company will buy Emerge Oil & Gas Inc EME.TO for about C$105 million in a stock deal to increase its oil reserves and production. [ID:nL3E7ME08R]

* Brigus Gold Corp.BRD.TO: The company posted a third-quarter profit, but cut production outlook for the current quarter due to a slower-than-expected ramp up at its Black Fox underground mine. [ID:nL3E7ME1SD]

* GLG Life Tech Corp (GLG.TO): The manufacturer of food and beverages for the Chinese market posted a third-quarter loss, hurt by weak demand for its products and higher costs. [ID:nL3E7ME1O2]

* Crystallex International Corp. KRY.TO: The company said on Friday it has sold $18.7 million of equipment from a Venezuelan gold mine while seeking compensation of $3.8 billion after the country terminated its permit to develop the property early this year.[ID:nN1E7AA1QZ]

* Talison Lithium Ltd.TLH.TO: The producer of lithium by sales posted a lower first-quarter profit, hurt by foreign exchange losses.[ID:nL3E7ME1RC]

ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS

Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters. [RCH/CA]

* Atlantic Power Corp (ATP.TO) price target cut to C$14 from C$14.50 at National Bank Financial

* Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) price target cut to C$62 from C$65 at CIBC

* Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) price target cut to C$58 from C$60 at CIBC

* Brookfield Office Properties Canada (BOX_u.TO) price target raised to C$24.50 from C$23.50 at RBC

* Canaccord Financial (CF.TO) price target cut to C$13 from C$16 at KBW

* Lake Shore Gold LSG.TO price target cut to C$2 from C$3 at CIBC

* Laurentian Bank (LB.TO) price target cut to C$46 from C$48 at CIBC

* National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) price target cut to C$76 from C$79 at CIBC

* NorthWest Healthcare Properties (NWH_u.TO) price target raised to C$12.50 from C$12.25 at RBC

* Power Corp Of Canada (POW.TO) price target cut to C$27 from C$30.75 at CIBC

* Power Financial (PWF.TO) price target cut to C$28.50 from C$32.50 at CIBC

* Rainy River Resources RR.TO rating raised to sector performer from sector underperformer at CIBC

* RBC (RY.TO) price target cut to C$51 from C$54 at CIBC

* TD Bank (TD.TO) price target cut to C$84 from C$87 at CIBC ($1= $1.02 Canadian) (Reporting by Anil Kumar; editing by Janet Guttsman)