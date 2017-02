TORONTO, Nov 15 Toronto's main stock index closed virtually unchanged in a volatile session on Tuesday as a late-day rally by materials issues offset sagging financials, which slid on fears of another euro zone recession.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE unofficially closed up 5.08 points, or 0.04 percent, to 12,229.27. (Reporting by Jon Cook; editing by Rob Wilson)