CANADA STOCKS-TSX sags more than 2 pct as commodities slump

By Jon Cook

TORONTO, Nov 17 Toronto's main stock index tumbled more than 2 percent on Thursday, nearing a one-month low, as rising yields on European bond sales sparked a widespread selloff in commodities that sent material and energy issues lower.

Falling gold, copper and silver prices played havoc with TSX mining stocks, which plunged more than 4 percent. Gold miners accounted for most of the losses, as bullion's worst one-day dip in nearly two months caused the subindex to fall 3.5 percent. [GOL/]

Barrick Gold ( ABX.TO ), down 3.8 percent at C$50.66 and Goldcorp ( G.TO ), down 2.1 percent at C$52.38, led the slide.

Copper fell 3 percent to its worst one-day decline in three weeks, while silver slid nearly 7 percent. [MET/L]

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended down 258.93 points, or 2.13 percent, at 11,915.43, its lowest point since Oct. 21.

The TSX's retreat mirrored the broader downturn on global markets after a rise in Spain's borrowing costs to almost 7 percent at an auction kept European debt contagion fears alive. [MKTS/GLOB]

"The sentiment on the economic outlook for the euro zone appears to be becoming ever more grim," said Pat Mohr, a commodity market specialist at Scotia Capital .

Energy issues finished down 2.4 percent as U.S. crude fell by more than $3 a barrel, a day after it topped $100, as worries about the euro zone crisis deepened. [O/R]

Canadian Natural Resources ( CNQ.TO ) led that sector's decline, falling 3.9 percent to C$37.19.

Solid U.S. economic data helped cushion the losses. New U.S. claims for jobless benefits hit a seven-month low last week, while permits for home construction rebounded strongly in October, bolstering views the economy was gaining traction. [ID:nN1E7AG0BT]

"If we didn't have that outstanding problem in Europe we'd actually see the (index rising)," said Robert Kavcic, economist at BMO Capital Markets.

