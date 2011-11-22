CANADA STOCKS-TSX drops on US data, persisting European fear

* TSX down 38.12 pts, or 0.3 pct, at 11,746.60

* Rising gold price lifts materials sector

* Weak U.S. GDP data weighs on stocks (Adds details and analyst's comments)

By Jon Cook

TORONTO, Nov 22 Toronto's main stock index was lower on Tuesday as resource-related issues were hurt by unexpectedly weak U.S. third-quarter economic growth data and persisting fears about a slowdown in Europe.

Nearly all of the Toronto index's 10 main sectors were lower with energy stocks the biggest drag, falling 1 percent. Oil and gas shares have been especially sensitive in recent sessions to shifting expectations for global economic growth.

Suncor Energy ( SU.TO ) led the sector's declines, dropping 1.7 percent to C$30.41.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 38.12 points, or 0.3 percent, at 11,746.60, after opening slightly higher at 11,784.72.

U.S. gross domestic product data showed the economy grew at a 2 percent annual rate in the last quarter, down from a previous estimate of 2.5 percent. [ID:nCAT005556]

Also dragging on stocks was a persistently tenuous European debt picture, as rising bond yields for Italy, Spain, France and Belgium added to investor concerns that the euro zone is headed into a recession. [MKTS/GLOB]

"There's more contagion going on for all the equities markets," said Douglas Davis, chief executive at Davis-Rea.

Materials, the TSX's only positive sector, was helped by gold prices, which gained more than 1 percent after hitting a four-week low of $1,665.88 on Monday and falling nearly 5 percent over the last two weeks. [GOL/]

Goldcorp Inc ( G.TO ), rising 0.6 percent to C$51.78, and Barrick Gold ( ABX.TO ), up 1.2 percent at C$50.47, led gains.

"Gold took a pretty good hit yesterday so we're getting some rebound (today)," Davis said.

($1=$1.04 Canadian) (Editing by Peter Galloway)