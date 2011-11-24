CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits seven-week low as Europe worries weigh

* TSX down 86.39 pts, or 0.75 pct, at 11,485.32
* TSX marks lowest close since Oct. 5
* Energy, financials lead retreat
* Meeting of euro zone leaders fails to lift sentiment
(Adds details, analyst comments)
By Jon Cook
TORONTO, Nov 24 Toronto's main stock index fell
to a seven-week low on Thursday as resource-related issues slid
after a meeting of European leaders failed to stem market fears
about the euro zone debt crisis.
Energy and materials were the main drags on the index, each
falling nearly 1 percent, as oil and gas producers and gold
miners were hit by fears of a slowdown in Europe.
Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) fell 2.8 percent to C$35.11 and
Barrick Gold (ABX.TO) slumped 1.4 percent to C$49.55 to lead
their respective sector's losses.
"The simple answer to present market woes continues to be
Europe," said Elvis Picardo, strategist and vice-president of
research at Global Securities. "On the TSX, the downside is
being led by commodity groups."
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
.GSPTSE ended the session down 86.39 points, or 0.75 percent,
at 11,485.32, its lowest close since Oct. 5.
With U.S. markets closed for Thanksgiving and the absence
of any significant North American earnings news, investors were
focused on the outcome of a meeting between the leaders of
Germany, France and Italy - the euro zone's top three
economies. [ID:nL5E7MO037]
Apart from agreeing not to pressure the European Central
Bank to do more to rescue the region from its debt woes, the
meeting between French President Nicolas Sarkozy, German
Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti
produced little for investors to rally behind.
"This is the train wreck unfolding in slow motion," said
Paul Taylor, chief investment officer at BMO Harris.
On Wednesday, a weak German 10-year bond auction pushed the
cost of borrowing for Europe's economic heavyweight above that
of the United States for the first time since October, helping
send global markets lower. [ID:nL5E7MN1K2]
Despite having little exposure to European sovereign debt
holdings, Canadian financials were also caught in Thursday's
slide, dipping 0.7 percent.
Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) skidded 1.7 percent to C$55.25
while Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) fell 0.9 percent to
C$48.35.
Wednesday's negative momentum continued in part due to weak
trading volumes as many North American bidders took the day off
with U.S. markets closed for Thanksgiving.
"There's a bit of a buyer's boycott, particularly with the
Americans not in this week," said Irwin Michael, portfolio
manager of ABC Funds. "I would take the levels of trading and
the current changes in the TSX with a grain of salt, just
because there's not a lot of activity."
As the U.S. markets open again on Friday, investors will be
eyeing early results from Black Friday retail sales south of
the border. [ID:nN1E7AN0FR]
"There will be a lot of people looking at retail sales
tomorrow and doing mall checks and trying to get a sense of the
pulse of the U.S. consumer," said Taylor.
In individual company news, Dundee Precious Metals Inc
(DPM.TO) shares jumped 4.8 percent to C$8.89 after the mining
company said it received environmental approval from the
Bulgarian government for its Krumovgrad gold project.
[ID:nL4E7MO1PP]
($1=$1.05 Canadian)
(Additional reporting by Jennifer Kwan; editing by Rob
Wilson)