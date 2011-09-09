版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2011年 9月 10日 星期六 02:37 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX tumbles 2 pct on euro zone fears

 TORONTO, Sept 9 Toronto's main stock market
index extended losses to a fall of 2 percent on Friday
afternoon in a broad-based drop as worries about Europe's
festering debt problems intensified.  
 The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
.GSPTSE fell 254.16 points, or 2.0 percent, at 12,429.80.
 (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Janet Guttsman)

