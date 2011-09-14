CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as euro crisis mars sentiment

* TSX little changed at 12,210.69 after see-saw open

* Eight of 10 main sectors higher

* European debt crisis continues to dominate (Updates with details, commentary)

By Andrea Hopkins

TORONTO, Sept 14 Toronto's main stock index bounced around in early trade on Wednesday near the unchanged mark as hope of progress on the European debt crisis was tempered by weaker-than-expected U.S. business inventory data.

Toronto and Wall Street stocks opened higher and oil prices gained ground as investors' appetite for risk recovered following proposals from the European Commission to issue joint bonds, reassuring investors hoping for a resolution to the euro zone sovereign debt crisis. [MKTS/GLOB]

But North American stocks turned negative in early trade as U.S. business inventory data rose slightly less than expected, suggesting firms remain cautious about future demand at the start of the third quarter. [ID:CAT005512]

The European crisis also remained far from resolution after Austria's finance ministry said approval of changes to the euro zone's bailout fund could be delayed until October. [ID:L5E7KE34A]

"The politics of Europe are the overriding concern, and there is no indication it is ready to go in one particular direction or another," said Fred Ketchen, director of equity trading at ScotiaMcLeod.

"You come in (in the morning) with hope and then you have to come back to reality. I think you've just got to wait until you get more definite direction. There is a lot of talk, but not a whole lot of action."

At 10:45 a.m. (1445 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was essentially unchanged from Tuesday's close, up 5.21 points at 12,210.69.

Eight of Toronto's 10 subgroups were higher, led by telecommunications, energy and financials, while the gold-dominated materials sector led the losers.

Toronto's heavyweight bank sector continued to do well amid the uncertainty, benefiting from their lack of exposure to the sovereign loan issues causing grief in Europe.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( CM.TO ) was up 0.7 percent at C$74.64, while Bank of Nova Scotia ( BNS.TO ) rose 0.3 percent to C$51.56 and Bank of Montreal ( BMO.TO ) was up 0.4 percent to C$58.75.

Cenovus Energy ( CVE.TO ) led the energy surge, up 1.8 percent to C$32.47, while Suncor Energy ( SU.TO ) was up 0.5 percent to C$28.70, following U.S. oil futures higher. [O/R]

The TSX gained 56.65 points, or 0.47 percent, on Tuesday, snapping a three-day losing streak. Global stock markets have been roiled by uncertainty over the European debt crisis and fears that Greece was on the tipping point of default.

Precious metal miners offered a weak spot in early trade, dragging the materials sector down 0.4 percent as gold prices briefly slipped 1 percent, extending earlier losses. [GOL/]

Among the top decliners, Goldcorp ( G.TO ) was off 1 percent at C$50.76, Yamana Gold ( YRI.TO ) was 1.8 percent lower at C$16.12, and Silver Wheaton ( SLW.TO ) slid 1.1 percent to C$38.35.

Global sentiment was buoyed by comments from EC head Jose Manuel Barroso regarding options for introducing euro area bonds, offsetting earlier news of a downgrade of two big French banks' credit ratings.

Common euro zone sovereign bonds are perceived to be part of a solution as they would give weak euro zone states renewed access to funding in commercial markets.

In other Canadian company news, shares in Bombardier Inc ( BBDb.TO ) fell nearly 6 percent after Delta Air Lines ( DAL.N ) repeated that it had no plans for further plane purchases. [ID:nS1E78D0MM]

($1=$0.99 Canadian) (Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)