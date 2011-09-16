CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open lower as RIM, Europe fears weigh

Sept 16 Canada's main stock index was set to
open lower on Friday, hurt by disappointing results from
BlackBerry maker Research In Motion Ltd RIM.TO and concern
about the outcome of a euro zone finance ministers meeting in
Poland.
RIM reported a steep drop in second-quarter profit on limp
sales of its smartphones and tablets, and offered investors
little hope of a turnaround anytime soon. [ID:nS1E78E1MR]
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a lower
open.
* U.S. stock index futures were lower after equities
notched four days of gains and as European policymakers
gathered to discuss the region's debt crisis, while Research in
Motion weighed on the technology sector after a weak earnings
report. [.N]
* European shares rose early, adding to their rally
following central bank action to boost liquidity and ahead of a
meeting between U.S. Treasury Secretary and European finance
ministers to discuss leveraging the euro zone's bailout fund.
[.EU]
* Asian stocks were mostly up with the Nikkei rising more
than 2 percent, posting its biggest daily percentage gain since
March.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
To receive an early e-mail of Reuters Morning News Call -
Canada -- a preview of market moving news -- Thomson Reuters
subscribers can register at [CA/MNC]
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global
commodities benchmark, fell 0.3 percent in early trade.
* Brent crude rose, boosted by gains in equity markets and
delays on key North Sea crude oil loadings. [O/R]
* Gold tumbled to a two-week low as diminishing liquidity
concerns prompted a bout of selling, but lingering concern
about financial stability and strong physical buying interest
from Asia later helped it to recover. [GOL/]
* Copper rose, building on the strength gained from the
previous session after a funding plan for banks allayed fears
over Europe's festering debt crisis, but the support is
expected to be short-lived. [MET/L]
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Arise Technologies APV.TO: The solar technology
company, which is reviewing its strategic alternatives, said it
secured a C$500,000 bridge loan from Radiant Investments
Management's funds to run operations. [ID:nL3E7KF3Y3]
* Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO): The gold miner said measured
and indicated resources for two of its projects in Turkey rose
19 percent. [ID:nL3E7KG1PZ]
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters. [RCH/CA]
* Astur Gold AST.V coverage started with outperform
rating; price target C$3.30 at National Bank
* Centerra Gold Inc (CG.TO) rating raised to overweight
from neutral at HSBC
* Grayd Resource GYD.V coverage started with outperform
rating; price target C$2.15 at National Bank
($1= $0.98 Canadian)
(Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)