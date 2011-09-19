CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower on euro zone debt fears

Sept 19 Toronto's main stock index was set to
open lower on Monday as fears of a Greek default prompted
investors to seek refuge in traditional safe-haven assets such
as gold.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a lower
open.
* U.S. stock index futures fell sharply as renewed fears of
a Greek debt default prompted investors to book some of last
week's gains and turn to safer assets such as gold. [.N]
* European shares fell after a regional election defeat for
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and a cancellation of a U.S.
visit by Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou to chair a
cabinet meeting raised investor concerns over the region's debt
crisis. [.EU]
* Asian markets were mostly down with Hang Seng Index
hitting a 26-month low as heavy losses for Esprit Holdings Ltd
and China Coal Energy led the index below its May 2010 trough.
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global
commodities benchmark, fell 0.50 percent in early trade.
* Brent crude oil slipped below $112 a barrel as Europe
stumbled over attempts to solve the euro zone debt crisis,
strengthening investor fears commodity demand growth may slow.
[O/R]
* Gold prices rallied after European policy makers failed
to soothe fears of Greek default and contagion to other euro
zone countries, prompting investors to seek refuge in the
precious metal. [GOL/]
* Copper prices slid to their lowest this year as investors
focused on a possible slowdown in the global economy with major
developed nations mired in sovereign debt issues. [MET/L]
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Agnico-Eagle Mines (AEM.TO): The gold miner said it will
buy junior natural resource company Grayd Resource Corp GYD.V
in a deal valued at about C$275 million to focus on early stage
gold deposits and projects. [ID:nL3E7KJ1F4]
* Air Canada ACa.TO ACb.TO: Negotiators for Air Canada
and its flight attendants' union were racing on Sunday to reach
a labor agreement, but both sides were readying for a strike
that would start on Wednesday if talks fail. [ID:nS1E78H081]
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters. [RCH/CA]
* CounterPath Corp CCV.V: coverage started with
outperform; price target C$2.50 at National Bank
* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc (GS.TO): price target cut
to C$20.50 from C$21.50 at CIBC
* Orezone Gold Corp ORE.TO: coverage started with
outperform; price target C$5.20 at National Bank
($1= $0.98 Canadian)
