CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open little changed; eye on Fed

Sept 21 Toronto's main stock index looked set
to open little changed on Wednesday, with investors focused on
the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's closely-watched
policy meeting.
The Federal Open Market Committee wraps up a two-day
meeting with many expecting the Fed to buy longer-dated bonds
in a bid to keep already-low, long-term interest rates low, if
not lower. [FED/AHEAD]
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a flat open.
* The Canadian dollar briefly pared losses against its U.S.
counterpart after Canadian consumer price data came in stronger
than expected. [CAD/]
* U.S. stock index futures were little changed as investors
waited to see if the U.S. Federal Reserve launches a fresh
effort to boost the sluggish economy. [.N]
* European shares fell as investors took money off the
table after the previous session's jump, although tech shares
outperformed on Oracle's upbeat outlook. [.EU]
* Asian markets were largely up, but Hong Kong's benchmark
index ended at a two-year low, with Chinese property stocks
tumbling under short selling pressure from some hedge funds.
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global
commodities benchmark, fell 0.42 percent in early trade.
* Brent crude futures pushed slightly higher but moves were
muted as investors awaited a U.S. Federal Reserve policy
meeting in which the bank is expected to announce further steps
to stimulate the economy. [O/R]
* Gold held steady above $1,800 an ounce ahead of the
outcome of a Federal Reserve policy meeting at which the U.S.
central bank is expected to unveil its next steps to revive the
world's largest economy. [GOL/]
* Copper fell, on diminishing prospects for demand given
the threat the euro zone sovereign debt crisis may derail the
global economy, while attention turned to a U.S. monetary
meeting later. [MET/L]
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Walter Energy Inc. WLT.TO: The company said it sees
lower-than-expected metallurgical coal sales in the second half
of the year partly due to slow recovery from the record
rainfall in Northeast British Columbia and forecast
third-quarter profit below estimates. [ID:nL3E7KL1SY]
* Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO): The packaging and paper products
maker said its Norampac division will sell a containerboard
mill in Burnaby, British Colombia to stave off rising labor and
fibre costs and below-par profits from the asset.
[ID:nL3E7KK3Q5]
* Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp. PRE.TO: Colombian police
fought protesters on Tuesday at the company's oil field
shutting around 225,000 barrels of oil per day and forcing the
company to declare force majeure, the firm and a union said.
[ID:nN1E7871WP]
* Yukon-Nevada Gold Corp. YNG.TO: The gold miner said it
expects to start mining at Burns Basin in Nevada in the fourth
quarter of 2012, following the boards approval of construction
work at the mine. [ID:nL3E7KL1W5]
* Realm Energy International Corp. RLM.V: The oil shale
developer said it received two permits for exploring shale gas
over 212,099 acres at the Cantabrian Basin in northern Spain.
[ID:nL3E7KL1W4]
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters. [RCH/CA]
* Feronia Inc (FRN.V) price target cut to C$0.70 from
C$0.85 at National Bank
* Longview Oil Corp LNV.TO coverage started with sector
performer; price target C$12.75 at CIBC
* Timmins Gold Corp (TMM.TO) price target raised to C$4.10
from C$3.90 at National Bank
($1= $0.99 Canadian)
(Reporting by Anil Kumar; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)