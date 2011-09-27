CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher; Europe hopes lift commodities

Sept 27 Toronto's main stock index looked set
to open higher on Tuesday, as commodity prices rose on optimism
that fresh measures from euro zone policy makers might help
prevent a global financial meltdown.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a higher
open.
* U.S. stock index futures were lifted by a wave of hope
that euro zone officials were working to add measures to cut
Greece's debt and shore up the region's banks. [.N]
* Banking and insurance stocks led European share markets
higher, fueled by hopes that European policymakers are at last
putting together an action plan to tackle the euro zone debt
crisis. [.EU]
* Markets in Asia were also up, with Hong Kong shares
snapping a four-day losing run as the best single-day gains
since May 2009.
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global
commodities benchmark, rose 2.05 percent in early trade.
* Oil rose, with Brent crude up by more than $2 to exceed
$106 a barrel, as fresh measures discussed by the European
Central Bank curbed anxiety about European debt. [O/R]
* Gold prices rose more than 3 percent as a drop in the
dollar index helped the precious metal snap a four-day run of
losses and after an early rout in the previous session tempted
price-sensitive physical buyers back to the market. [GOL/]
* Copper rebounded from a 14-month low hit in the previous
session on renewed expectations that European policymakers will
act to contain a regional debt crisis. [MET/L]
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO): The company said on Monday it had
restarted its 25,000 barrel per day Line 26 pipeline a day
after closing it because of an oil spill at Berthold, North
Dakota. [ID:nS1E78P187]
* Silver Standard Resources Inc. (SSO.TO): The miner said
its Pirquitas mill in Argentina was shut down on Sept. 24 due
to a gearbox failure and, as a result, cut its 2011 silver
production outlook. [ID:nL3E7KR1IW]
* Century Mining (CMM.V): White Tiger Gold has granted a
credit facility of up to $10 million to Century Mining, to help
fund its expansion plans both before and after their planned
merger, the companies said in a statement. [ID:nL3E7KR22U]
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters. [RCH/CA]
* Intact Financial Corp (IFC.TO) target price raised to
C$65 from C$54.50 at CIBC
* Phoscan Chemical Corp FOS.TO price target cut to C$0.70
from C$0.85 at National Bank
* Ruggedcom Inc RCM.TO price target cut to C$23 from C$25
at CIBC
($1= $1.02 Canadian)
