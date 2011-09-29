CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher after German vote

Sept 29 Canadian stocks looked set to open
higher on Thursday, supported by higher commodity prices, after
Germany's parliament approved new powers for the euro zone
rescue fund, offering hope the region's debt crisis could be
resolved without a default.
Stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data also helped boost
sentiment.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a higher
open.
* U.S. stock index futures added to gains after
better-than-expected readings on weekly jobless claims and
second-quarter gross domestic product. [.N]
* European stocks briefly extended gains while Bunds
futures fell after Germany's parliament approved the new powers
for the euro zone's crisis fund with a large majority. [.EU]
* Markets in Asia were largely up, with the Nikkei
reversing losses to retake the 8,700 level on a rush of buying
in the final half-hour of trade.
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters/Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global
commodities benchmark, rose 0.47 percent in early trade.
* Brent crude oil rose, tracking the euro and stock markets
after the German vote on the euro zone rescue fund. [O/R]
* Gold prices surrendered early gains to turn lower,
pressured by a tentative recovery in the dollar versus a basket
of other currencies and as investors remained cautious after
several weeks of heightened volatility. [GOL/]
* Copper fell, hurt by worries about whether Greece could
avoid a debt default prompted investor caution. [MET/L]
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Wi-Lan Inc (WIN.TO) & Mosaid Technologies Inc MSD.TO:
The patent company, Wi-Lan on Wednesday extended the deadline
for its C$480 million ($466 million) hostile bid to acquire
Mosaid by two weeks. [ID:nS1E78R1QN]
Separately, Mosaid named Google as the buyer of five
non-strategic patent families it said it had sold two week ago
for $11 million. [ID:nS1E78R1M2]
* Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd. PBG.TO: The oil and
natural gas explorer said it will suspend operations at the
Conklin facility in Alberta until it finalizes plans to either
integrate it into its larger May River operations or abandon
it. [ID:nL3E7KT2II]
* Flint Energy Services Ltd FES.TO: The company said it
signed a contract worth about C$430 million for construction of
two silos at an oil sands project near Fort McMurray, Alberta.
[ID:nL3E7KS3XF]
* Canacol Energy (CNE.TO): The oil company posted a
six-fold rise in fourth-quarter revenue and said it expects to
exit the year with production of about 14,000 net barrels of
oil per day. [ID:nL3E7KT2G4]
* Wireless Matrix WRX.TO: The fleet management service
provider posted a wider quarterly loss, hurt by a weak
satellite services segment. [ID:nL3E7KT2I9]
($1=$1.03 Canadian)
(Reporting by Karan Khemani; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)