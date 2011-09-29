CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher after German vote

Sept 29 Canadian stocks looked set to open higher on Thursday, supported by higher commodity prices, after Germany's parliament approved new powers for the euro zone rescue fund, offering hope the region's debt crisis could be resolved without a default.

Stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data also helped boost sentiment.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a higher open.

* U.S. stock index futures added to gains after better-than-expected readings on weekly jobless claims and second-quarter gross domestic product. [.N]

* European stocks briefly extended gains while Bunds futures fell after Germany's parliament approved the new powers for the euro zone's crisis fund with a large majority. [.EU]

* Markets in Asia were largely up, with the Nikkei reversing losses to retake the 8,700 level on a rush of buying in the final half-hour of trade.

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* The Thomson Reuters/Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global commodities benchmark, rose 0.47 percent in early trade.

* Brent crude oil rose, tracking the euro and stock markets after the German vote on the euro zone rescue fund. [O/R]

* Gold prices surrendered early gains to turn lower, pressured by a tentative recovery in the dollar versus a basket of other currencies and as investors remained cautious after several weeks of heightened volatility. [GOL/]

* Copper fell, hurt by worries about whether Greece could avoid a debt default prompted investor caution. [MET/L]

CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

* Wi-Lan Inc (WIN.TO) & Mosaid Technologies Inc MSD.TO: The patent company, Wi-Lan on Wednesday extended the deadline for its C$480 million ($466 million) hostile bid to acquire Mosaid by two weeks. [ID:nS1E78R1QN]

Separately, Mosaid named Google as the buyer of five non-strategic patent families it said it had sold two week ago for $11 million. [ID:nS1E78R1M2]

* Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd. PBG.TO: The oil and natural gas explorer said it will suspend operations at the Conklin facility in Alberta until it finalizes plans to either integrate it into its larger May River operations or abandon it. [ID:nL3E7KT2II]

* Flint Energy Services Ltd FES.TO: The company said it signed a contract worth about C$430 million for construction of two silos at an oil sands project near Fort McMurray, Alberta. [ID:nL3E7KS3XF]

* Canacol Energy (CNE.TO): The oil company posted a six-fold rise in fourth-quarter revenue and said it expects to exit the year with production of about 14,000 net barrels of oil per day. [ID:nL3E7KT2G4]

* Wireless Matrix WRX.TO: The fleet management service provider posted a wider quarterly loss, hurt by a weak satellite services segment. [ID:nL3E7KT2I9]

($1=$1.03 Canadian) (Reporting by Karan Khemani; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)