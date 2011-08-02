CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens flat as economic fears persist

TORONTO, Aug 2 Toronto's main stock market index opened little changed on Tuesday as worries over the global economic recovery and euro zone debt crisis offset some relief about the long-awaited U.S. budget deal.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE opened up 6.53 points at 12,952.16 before turning slightly lower. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)