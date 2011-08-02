CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens flat as economic fears persist

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures indicate a higher start
Feb 10 Futures on Canada's main stock index were higher on Friday on strengthening oil prices and hopes of business-friendly tax cuts in the United States.
TORONTO, Aug 2 Toronto's main stock market index opened little changed on Tuesday as worries over the global economic recovery and euro zone debt crisis offset some relief about the long-awaited U.S. budget deal.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE opened up 6.53 points at 12,952.16 before turning slightly lower. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)
TORONTO, Feb 9 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday to its highest close in two weeks, nearing an all-time peak, as higher oil prices and the prospect of U.S. tax cuts helped trigger gains for heavyweight energy and financial shares.
