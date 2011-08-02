版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens flat as economic fears persist

 TORONTO, Aug 2 Toronto's main stock market
index opened little changed on Tuesday as worries over the
global economic recovery and euro zone debt crisis offset some
relief about the long-awaited U.S. budget deal.
 The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
.GSPTSE opened up 6.53 points at 12,952.16 before turning
slightly lower.
 (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)

