加拿大市场报道 | 2011年 8月 3日 星期三

CANADA STOCKS-TSX extends fall on economic fears

 TORONTO, Aug 2 Toronto's main stock market
index extended losses on Tuesday afternoon as weak global
growth data fueled fears about the economy, even as a U.S.
debt-cutting measure passed in time to avoid a default.
 The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
.GSPTSE fell 129.90 points, or 1 percent, to 12,815.83.
 (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

