CANADA STOCKS-TSX extends fall on economic fears

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures indicate a higher start
Feb 10 Futures on Canada's main stock index were higher on Friday on strengthening oil prices and hopes of business-friendly tax cuts in the United States.
TORONTO, Aug 2 Toronto's main stock market index extended losses on Tuesday afternoon as weak global growth data fueled fears about the economy, even as a U.S. debt-cutting measure passed in time to avoid a default.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE fell 129.90 points, or 1 percent, to 12,815.83. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
Feb 10 Futures on Canada's main stock index were higher on Friday on strengthening oil prices and hopes of business-friendly tax cuts in the United States.
TORONTO, Feb 9 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday to its highest close in two weeks, nearing an all-time peak, as higher oil prices and the prospect of U.S. tax cuts helped trigger gains for heavyweight energy and financial shares.
TORONTO, Feb 9 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday to its highest close in two weeks, nearing an all-time peak, as heavyweight energy and financial shares climbed on higher oil prices and the prospect of U.S. tax cuts.