中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2011年 8月 3日 星期三 04:09 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits November low on U.S. economic fears

 TORONTO, Aug 2 Toronto's main stock index ended
sharply lower on Tuesday after hitting its worst level in more
than eight months as weak U.S. data fueled economic fears even
though debt-cutting measures were passed by Congress in time to
avoid a U.S. government debt default.
 The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
.GSPTSE unofficially closed down 193.31 points, or 1.5
percent, at 12,752.32.
 (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)

