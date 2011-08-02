CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits November low on U.S. economic fears

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures indicate a higher start
Feb 10 Futures on Canada's main stock index were higher on Friday on strengthening oil prices and hopes of business-friendly tax cuts in the United States.
TORONTO, Aug 2 Toronto's main stock index ended sharply lower on Tuesday after hitting its worst level in more than eight months as weak U.S. data fueled economic fears even though debt-cutting measures were passed by Congress in time to avoid a U.S. government debt default.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE unofficially closed down 193.31 points, or 1.5 percent, at 12,752.32. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)
TORONTO, Feb 9 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday to its highest close in two weeks, nearing an all-time peak, as higher oil prices and the prospect of U.S. tax cuts helped trigger gains for heavyweight energy and financial shares.
