TORONTO Aug 3 Toronto's main stock index was little changed shortly after the open on Wednesday as record-high bullion prices boosted gold miners, which helped offset concerns about the outlook for U.S. and global economic growth.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE edged up slightly at the open, then seesawed. It was last at 12,754.11, up 1.79 points. Eight of the 10 main index groups were lower, but were mostly offset by the gold-heavy materials group, which shot up 1.42 percent. (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; editing by Peter Galloway)