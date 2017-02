TORONTO Aug 3 Toronto's main stock index dropped more than 1 percent on Wednesday morning after an index of U.S. nonmanufacturing activity came in below economists' forecasts, adding to worries about the U.S. economy.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE fell 130.70 points, or 1.02 percent, to 12,621.62. Nine of the index's 10 main groups were lower, with six tumbling more than 1 percent. The gold-miner-heavy materials group was the lone group higher. (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; editing by Peter Galloway)