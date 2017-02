TORONTO, Aug 3 Toronto's main stock index turned positive on Wednesday afternoon, reversing its earlier plunge to an eight-month low, as Research In Motion RIM.TO and precious metal miners rallied, offsetting heavy losses in the energy group.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE rose 0.62 of a point to 12,752.94. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Rob Wilson)