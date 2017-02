TORONTO Aug 4 Toronto's main stock index opened lower on Thursday as the broad sell-off in North American equities continued, reversing a late-day rally on Wednesday.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE fell to 12,815.20 at the open, down 0.83 of a point. Nine of the 10 main index groups were lower, offset by the gold-miner-heavy materials group. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; editing by Peter Galloway)