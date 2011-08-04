CANADA STOCKS-TSX in full retreat led by resource rout

TORONTO Aug 4 Toronto's main stock index dropped more than 2 percent on Thursday morning with heavyweight resource groups tumbling on mounting concerns about the global economy.

More than wiping out a a late-day rally a day earlier, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE slid 273.63 points, or 2.14 percent, to 12,542.40.

All 10 main index groups were lower, with nine sectors off more than 1 percent, including healthcare, which dropped more than 6 percent. The heavily weighted resource sectors, energy and materials, were both down more than 2 percent.

($1=$0.98 Canadian) (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; editing by Peter Galloway)