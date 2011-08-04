CANADA STOCKS-TSX down 3 pct, in full global retreat

TORONTO Aug 4 Toronto's main stock index
dropped more than 3 percent on Thursday morning in line with a
broad global retreat, with heavyweight resource groups tumbling
on mounting concerns about the global economy.
More than wiping out a a late-day rally a day earlier, the
Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE slid
391.74 points, or 3.06 percent, to 12,424.29.
All 10 main index groups were lower, with eight off more
than 2 percent, including healthcare, which fell more than 6
percent.
($1=$0.97 Canadian)
(Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; editing by Rob Wilson)