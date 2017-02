TORONTO, Aug 4 Toronto's main stock index tumbled to a 10-month low on Thursday as growing anxiety about the global economic outlook prompted a wave of selling that slammed world markets.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE unofficially ended down 435.90 points, or 3.4 percent, at 12,380.13. (Reporting by Trish Nixon; editing by Peter Galloway)