TORONTO, Aug 5 Toronto's main stock index fell more than 3 percent on Friday to below 12,000 points, hitting its weakest level since September 2010, as a global exodus from riskier assets continued for a second day.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down more 439.09 points, or 3.5 percent, at 11,941.04. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Rob Wilson)