CANADA STOCKS-TSX pops at open, broad advance led by oils, banks

TORONTO, Aug 9 Toronto's main stock market
index opened sharply higher on Tuesday in a partial rebound
following the previous session's dive to its lowest level in
nearly a year, rising on improved sentiment ahead of this
afternoon's U.S. Federal Reserve statement.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
.GSPTSE gained 121.69 points, or 1.04 percent, to 11,792.65.
All 10 main groups were higher, led by a 1.23 percent rise in
each of the energy and financial sectors.
(Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)