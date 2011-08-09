CANADA STOCKS-TSX pops at open, broad advance led by oils, banks

TORONTO, Aug 9 Toronto's main stock market index opened sharply higher on Tuesday in a partial rebound following the previous session's dive to its lowest level in nearly a year, rising on improved sentiment ahead of this afternoon's U.S. Federal Reserve statement.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE gained 121.69 points, or 1.04 percent, to 11,792.65. All 10 main groups were higher, led by a 1.23 percent rise in each of the energy and financial sectors. (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)