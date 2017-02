TORONTO, Aug 10 Toronto's main stock index climbed more than one percent on Wednesday as gold-mining shares continued to rally and energy issues edged higher on rising oil prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 129.29 points, or 1.07 percent, at 12,238.55, clawing back from a loss of more than 1 percent early in the session. Six of the 10 main groups were higher, led by materials, up 3.9 percent. (Reporting by Trish Nixon; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)