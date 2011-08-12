版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 13日 星期六 04:12 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX closes slightly higher, led by energy

TORONTO Aug 12 Toronto's main stock market index edged higher on Friday, extending its rally to four straight days, as stronger energy shares offset lagging gold-miners.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE unofficially closed up 2.4 points, or 0.02 percent, at 12,542.20. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Trish Nixon; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

