TORONTO, Aug 15 Toronto's main stock market index opened higher on Monday, driven by bargain-hunting and signs of recovery in Japan, which lifted most commodity prices, though gold-mining shares declined.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE opened up 8.66 points, or 0.07 percent, at 12,550.86. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)