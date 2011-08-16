CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower on global growth worries

TORONTO, Aug 16 Toronto's main stock market index opened sharply lower on Tuesday as attention returned to worries about global economic growth and as a stronger U.S. dollar soured market appetite for commodities.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE opened down 14.80 points, or 0.12 percent, at 12,668.81 and then extended losses. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)