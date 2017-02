TORONTO, Aug 17 Toronto's main stock index ended modestly higher on Wednesday, outperforming its U.S. counterparts, as financial and resource shares rallied on the back of firm commodity prices and earnings expectations.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE unofficially ended up 48.90 points, or 0.39 percent, at 12,579.61. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)