TORONTO, Aug 19 Toronto's main stock market dropped sharply for a second day on Friday as banks were hit hard by growing fears of a new U.S. recession and by a Bank of Canada warning of risks for the global economy.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE unofficially ended down 179.24 points, or 1.5 percent, at 12,007.47. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)