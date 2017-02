TORONTO, Aug 22 Toronto's main stock market index closed moderately higher on Monday as investors searched for value in stocks hit hard by last week's sell-off and gold-mining issues surged as bullion prices hit new heights.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE unofficially closed up 60.89 points, or 0.51 percent, at 12,068.36. Seven of the 10 index sectors were higher, led by the materials group, which rose 2.75 percent. (Reporting by Trish Nixon; editing by Peter Galloway)