TORONTO, Aug 23 Toronto's main stock index closed sharply higher on Tuesday, posting its biggest gain in nearly two weeks as resource issues and financials climbed on higher commodity prices and surprisingly strong bank earnings.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE unofficially ended up 269.97 points, or 2.24 percent, at 12,338.33, its best one-day rally since Aug. 10. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)