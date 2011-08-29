CANADA STOCKS-Energy, financials lead TSX in broad rally

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as banks lead broad gains, energy stocks weigh
TORONTO, Feb 7 Canada's main stock index gained on Tuesday in a broad-based rally led by financial stocks, while shares of energy companies fell with lower oil prices.
TORONTO, Aug 29 Toronto's main stock index advanced on Monday, tracking world stocks higher, after a merger between two big banks in Greece and a rebound in U.S. consumer spending boosted appetite for riskier assets.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE closed up 177.34 points, or 1.44 percent, at 12,504.85. All 10 of the index's main groups were higher, with the energy and financial sectors leading the rally. (Reporting by Trish Nixon; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
TORONTO, Feb 7 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, with gains among heavyweight financial stocks on talk of a U.S. interest rate hike in March offsetting losses for shares of energy companies as oil prices fell.
