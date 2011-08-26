CANADA STOCKS-TSX sags at open on RBC results, Bernanke in view

TORONTO Aug 26 Toronto's main stock market index fell at the open on Friday, led down by weakness in financials after results from Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) disappointed the market.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE fell 0.32 of a point to 12,283.99 at the opening bell, and then extended losses. Eight sectors were lower, with financials shedding 1.6 percent.

Risk sentiment was also weak ahead of a speech from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on the economy later in the morning. (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; editing by Peter Galloway)