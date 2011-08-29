版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2011年 8月 29日 星期一 21:36 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rallies at open on stimulus optimism

 TORONTO, Aug 29 Toronto's main stock index
opened higher on Monday after a speech by the U.S. Federal
Reserve chairman on Friday left the door open for further U.S.
stimulus measures, lifting commodity prices.
 The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
.GSPTSE opened up 13.01 points, or 0.1 percent, at 12,340.52,
and then rose close to 1 percent.
 (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐