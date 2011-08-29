CANADA STOCKS-TSX rallies at open on stimulus optimism

TORONTO, Aug 29 Toronto's main stock index opened higher on Monday after a speech by the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman on Friday left the door open for further U.S. stimulus measures, lifting commodity prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE opened up 13.01 points, or 0.1 percent, at 12,340.52, and then rose close to 1 percent. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)