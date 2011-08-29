CANADA STOCKS-TSX rallies at open on stimulus optimism

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as banks lead broad gains, energy stocks weigh
TORONTO, Feb 7 Canada's main stock index gained on Tuesday in a broad-based rally led by financial stocks, while shares of energy companies fell with lower oil prices.
TORONTO, Aug 29 Toronto's main stock index opened higher on Monday after a speech by the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman on Friday left the door open for further U.S. stimulus measures, lifting commodity prices.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE opened up 13.01 points, or 0.1 percent, at 12,340.52, and then rose close to 1 percent. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)
TORONTO, Feb 7 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, with gains among heavyweight financial stocks on talk of a U.S. interest rate hike in March offsetting losses for shares of energy companies as oil prices fell.
