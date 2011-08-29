版本:
加拿大市场报道 | 2011年 8月 29日 星期一

CANADA STOCKS-TSX up 1 percent, tracking U.S. stocks

 TORONTO, Aug 29 Toronto's main stock index rose
1 percent on Monday morning, taking its cue from Wall Street
after a merger between two big banks in Greece and a rebound in
U.S. consumer spending boosted appetite for risky assets.
 The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
.GSPTSE was up 123.01 points, or 1.0 percent, at 12,450.52.
 (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)

