TORONTO, Aug 30 Toronto's main stock market index rallied for a fourth day on Tuesday, reaching its strongest point in nearly two weeks, as rising commodity prices propelled resource-based shares higher.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE unofficially closed up 129.86 points, or 1.04 percent, at 12,634.71. It touched a session high of 12,664.72, its strongest since August 17. (Reporting by Trish Nixon; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)