加拿大市场报道 | 2011年 9月 2日 星期五 04:09 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slumps ahead of U.S. jobs data; TD Bank gains

 TORONTO, Sept 1 Toronto's main stock index fell
on Thursday, ending a four-day rally, as investors paused ahead
of a key U.S. jobs report on Friday, but strength in gold
stocks and strong earnings from Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)
helped offset losses.
 The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
.GSPTSE unofficially closed down 67.96 points, or 0.53
percent, at 12,700.74. Nine of the 10 main groups were lower.
