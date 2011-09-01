CANADA STOCKS-TSX slumps ahead of U.S. jobs data; TD Bank gains

TORONTO, Sept 1 Toronto's main stock index fell on Thursday, ending a four-day rally, as investors paused ahead of a key U.S. jobs report on Friday, but strength in gold stocks and strong earnings from Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TD.TO ) helped offset losses.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE unofficially closed down 67.96 points, or 0.53 percent, at 12,700.74. Nine of the 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Trish Nixon; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)