TORONTO, Sept 2 Toronto's main stock index ended sharply lower on Friday after grim U.S. jobs numbers revived recession fears, but rallying gold miners helped cushion its fall.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE unofficially closed down 98.33 points, or 0.77 percent, at 12,602.41. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)