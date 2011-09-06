CANADA STOCKS-TSX dives as global economic worries mount

TORONTO, Sept 6 Toronto's main stock market index dived more than 1 percent in opening activity on Tuesday as concern mounted that the United States could fall into recession and that the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis was worsening.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 172.86 points, or 1.37 percent, at 12,429.19 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Trish Nixon; editing by Peter Galloway)