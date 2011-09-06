CANADA STOCKS-TSX dives as global economic worries mount

CANADA STOCKS-Futures indicate a higher start as oil prices rise
Feb 9 Canada's main stock index was set for a higher start on Thursday, tracking gains in oil prices following an unexpected fall in U.S. gasoline inventories.
TORONTO, Sept 6 Toronto's main stock market index dived more than 1 percent in opening activity on Tuesday as concern mounted that the United States could fall into recession and that the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis was worsening.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 172.86 points, or 1.37 percent, at 12,429.19 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Trish Nixon; editing by Peter Galloway)
TORONTO, Feb 8 Canada's benchmark stock index ended up on Wednesday after a slow start as an oil price rebound helped some energy stocks, and gold and base metal miners rose as political uncertainty boosted bullion and a likely squeeze on supply pushed copper prices higher.
TORONTO, Feb 8 Canada's benchmark stock index ended higher on Wednesday as gold and base metal miners gained as political uncertainty boosted bullion and a likely squeeze on supply pushed copper prices higher.