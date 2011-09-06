版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX dives as global economic worries mount

 TORONTO, Sept 6 Toronto's main stock market
index dived more than 1 percent in opening activity on Tuesday
as concern mounted that the United States could fall into
recession and that the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis was
worsening.   
 The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
.GSPTSE was down 172.86 points, or 1.37 percent, at 12,429.19
shortly after the open.
 (Reporting by Trish Nixon; editing by Peter Galloway)

