CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower on euro zone debt fears

TORONTO, Sept 6 Toronto's main stock market index fell on Tuesday, tracking world stocks in a broad sell-off, as concern mounted that the euro zone's debt crisis will hurt the global economy.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE unofficially closed down 83.87 points, or 0.67 percent, at 12,518.54. Eight of the 10 main sectors were lower. (Reporting by Trish Nixon; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)