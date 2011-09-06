版本:
加拿大市场报道 | 2011年 9月 7日 星期三 04:08 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower on euro zone debt fears

 TORONTO, Sept 6 Toronto's main stock market
index fell on Tuesday, tracking world stocks in a broad
sell-off, as concern mounted that the euro zone's debt crisis
will hurt the global economy.
 The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
.GSPTSE unofficially closed down 83.87 points, or 0.67
percent, at 12,518.54. Eight of the 10 main sectors were
lower.
 (Reporting by Trish Nixon; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

