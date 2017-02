TORONTO, Sept 7 Toronto's main stock market index snapped a three day losing streak on Wednesday after Germany's top court smoothed the way for Berlin's participation in bailout packages that could ease Europe's debt crisis.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE unofficially closed up 202.02 points, or 1.61 percent, at 12,720.56, its strongest point since Sept 1. All 10 of the index's main sectors were higher. (Reporting by Trish Nixon; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)