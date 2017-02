TORONTO, Sept 8 Toronto's main stock market index briefly turned higher on Thursday morning, as strength in gold mining stocks offset a lagging financial sector.

At 9:39 am (1339 GMT) the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 3.57 points at 12,724.13, after opening lower. It then slid back into negative territory. (Reporting by Trish Nixon; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)