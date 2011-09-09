CANADA STOCKS-TSX dives on global growth concerns, weak data

CANADA STOCKS-Futures little changed as oil prices slip
Feb 8 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday as oil prices dipped on higher U.S. crude inventories and a slump in Chinese demand.
TORONTO, Sept 9 Toronto's main stock market index fell on Friday, as commodity prices weakened on concerns about global economic growth and as investors digested unexpected news that the Canadian economy suffered job losses in August.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE fell 9.36 points, or 0.07 percent to 12,674.60 at the open, then extended losses to trade down more than 0.5 percent. (Reporting by Trish Nixon; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
Feb 8 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday as oil prices dipped on higher U.S. crude inventories and a slump in Chinese demand.
TORONTO, Feb 7 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, with gains among heavyweight financial stocks on talk of a U.S. interest rate hike in March offsetting losses for shares of energy companies as oil prices weighed.
TORONTO, Feb 7 Canada's main stock index gained on Tuesday in a broad-based rally led by financial stocks, while shares of energy companies fell with lower oil prices.