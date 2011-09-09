CANADA STOCKS-TSX dives on global growth concerns, weak data

TORONTO, Sept 9 Toronto's main stock market index fell on Friday, as commodity prices weakened on concerns about global economic growth and as investors digested unexpected news that the Canadian economy suffered job losses in August.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE fell 9.36 points, or 0.07 percent to 12,674.60 at the open, then extended losses to trade down more than 0.5 percent. (Reporting by Trish Nixon; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)