版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2011年 9月 9日 星期五 21:39 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX dives on global growth concerns, weak data

 TORONTO, Sept 9  Toronto's main stock market
index fell on Friday, as commodity prices weakened on concerns
about global economic growth and as investors digested
unexpected news that the Canadian economy suffered job losses
in August.
  The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
.GSPTSE fell 9.36 points, or 0.07 percent to 12,674.60 at the
open, then extended losses to trade down more than 0.5
percent.
 (Reporting by Trish Nixon; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

