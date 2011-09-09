CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls 1 pct on global economic gloom

TORONTO, Sept 9 Toronto's main stock market index tumbled more than 1 percent on Friday, with concerns about European debt and U.S. economic growth sharply in focus.

At 11:22 a.m. (15:22 GMT) the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 128.27 points, or 1.01 percent to 12,555.69. (Reporting by Trish Nixon; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)