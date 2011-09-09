版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls 1 pct on global economic gloom

 TORONTO, Sept 9  Toronto's main stock market
index tumbled more than 1 percent on Friday, with concerns
about European debt and U.S. economic growth sharply in focus.
 At 11:22 a.m. (15:22 GMT) the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 128.27 points, or
1.01 percent to 12,555.69.
 (Reporting by Trish Nixon; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

