2011年 9月 10日

CANADA STOCKS-TSX dives 2 percent on euro zone fears

 TORONTO, Sept 9 Toronto's main stock market
index tumbled on Friday in a broad-based drop fueled by growing
doubts about Europe's ability to resolve its debt crisis.
 The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
.GSPTSE unofficially closed down 296.42 points, or 2.34
percent, at 12,387.54, its weakest close since August 26. All
ten of the index's main groups were lower.
 (Reporting by Trish Nixon; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

