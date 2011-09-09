CANADA STOCKS-TSX dives 2 percent on euro zone fears

BRIEF-TMX Group reports $3.65 bln of total financings for January
* Total financings raised in January 2017 of $3.65 billion versus $5.12 billion in December 2016
TORONTO, Sept 9 Toronto's main stock market index tumbled on Friday in a broad-based drop fueled by growing doubts about Europe's ability to resolve its debt crisis.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE unofficially closed down 296.42 points, or 2.34 percent, at 12,387.54, its weakest close since August 26. All ten of the index's main groups were lower. (Reporting by Trish Nixon; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
Feb 8 Time Warner Inc reported higher-than-expected fourth-quarter results, largely due to box office hits such as the "Harry Potter" spinoff "Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them."
NEW YORK, Feb 8 The dollar fell on Wednesday after two days of gains, pressured by the decline in U.S. Treasury yields as investors have priced out a March rate hike by the Federal Reserve amid uncertainty about President Donald Trump's economic policies.