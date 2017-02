TORONTO, Sept 13 Toronto's main stock index pushed higher on Tuesday, following a steep sell-off in the previous session, as investors picked up beaten down shares of banks and energy companies.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE closed up 56.65 points, or 0.47 percent, at 12,205.48. Seven of 10 main sectors were higher. (Reporting by Trish Nixon; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)