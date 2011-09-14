版本:
2011年 9月 14日

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as Europe fears ease

 TORONTO, Sept 14 Toronto's main stock market
index rose in early action on Wednesday alongside global
equities as investors grew more hopeful that Europe's debt
crisis may be addressed.
 The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
.GSPTSE opened up 13.44 points, or 0.11 percent, at
12,218.92, and continued to add to gains in early trade.
 (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

